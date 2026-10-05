US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

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HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Hollywood, Ending (signed ed.)” by John Green (Dutton)

2. “Sometimes I Scare Myself” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

3. “Hollow Bones” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

4. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel” by Lucy Foley (Morrow)

6. “Vince Flynn: Double Tap” by Don Bentley (Atria/Bestler)

7. “Hollywood, Ending” by John Green (Dutton)

8. “The Munich Affair” by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

9. “The Sweetest Fiend (deluxe ed.)” by Raven Kennedy (Avon)

10. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

11. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

12. “The Thoroughbreds” by Hilderbrand/Cunningham (Little, Brown)

13. “The Pirate Queen” by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday)

14. “The Wretched Divine” by Adalyn Grace (Feiwel)

15. “The Disappearers” by Marlon James (Riverhead)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Swan Song” by Charles Spencer (Penguin Press)

2. “Protocols” by Andrew D. Huberman (Simon Element)

3. “Happy Snacking, Don’t Die!” by Alexis Nikole Nelson (Simon Element)

4. “Inside the Owner’s Box” by David M. Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Actually, Nevermind” by Taylor Tomlinson (Gallery)

6. “An Unexpected Life” by Gloria Steinem (Random House)

7. “How We Could” by Alex Dorr (Fast Company)

8. “The Art of Gravity Falls” by Hirsch/Renzetti (Hyperion Avenue)

9. “Saved by the Pack” by Lee Asher (National Geographic)

10. “Meals You Can’t Mess Up” by Shay Spence (DK)

11. “The Catalyst CEO” by Constantine G. Alexandrakis (Wiley)

12. “Making Peace with What I Can’t Control” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

13. “Pokémon Deluxe Character Guide” by Alex Irvine (Pikachu)

14. “Lost in Space” by Tyson/Walker (National Geographic)

15. “The Knot” by Seth Godin (Authors Equity)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

3. “Fallen Rook” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

6. “Brain Damage” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

8. “The Killer Isn’t Alice” by Iris Starling (Little, Brown)

9. “Free Falling” by Lyla Sage (Dial)

10. “Wild Dark Shore” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron)

11. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “Grim Tidings” by B.K. Borison (Avon)

13. “The Love Hypothesis (media tie-in)” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

14. “Back in Time (Murdoku #2)” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

15. “Fruit Fly” by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane)

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By The Associated Press