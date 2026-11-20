Religious messages that U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins emailed to the agency’s 100,000 employees were unconstitutional, and she must be careful to avoid proselytizing when communicating with workers, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Rollins sent the messages, which included Christian messages and images, from her official email account on holidays such as Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. She did not send messages commemorating holidays from other religions.

“And so, like the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room almost two thousand years ago, this Easter let us too be alive with hope, full of Paschal joy, and confident in the mission each of us has been called for,” Rollins wrote in an April 5 email marking Easter.

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in San Francisco said the emails violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause, pointing to her position of authority, her use of an official email account and the messages suggesting that Christianity is the shared faith of USDA workers.

The USDA did not respond to a request for comment.

Employees cannot realistically opt out of reading emails from their agency director, and the messages could coerce them to hide their own faith or feel pressure to adopt Rollins’ Christian faith, Thompson ruled.

When disseminating religious messages, Rollins must stop if a colleague asks her to stop, “cannot create a hostile work environment through persistent unwelcome advances” and “cannot use official authority to pressure subordinates,” Thompson ordered. Her commands were quoted directly from a USDA policy on workplace religious expression that Rollins herself adopted.

Rollins may discuss her faith with interested colleagues, share why her faith is meaningful to her, politely invite co-workers to religious events and express her views in appropriate conversations, Thompson ruled, again quoting directly from Rollins’ policy.

Six USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees, a labor union representing 19,000 USDA workers, brought the suit in May.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press