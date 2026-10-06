US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

2. The French Illusion by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Ruthless by Danielle Steel (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Double Tap by Don Bentley & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. The Law Student by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

9. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Hollow Bones by Jodi Picoult (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Threshing Day (Wing and Claw Collection) (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

2. Verity (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

3. The French Illusion: A Novel (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

5. The Steps by Sylvester Stallone (HarperCollins Publishers )

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

7. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

8. Threshing Day (Dramatized Adaptation) : The Empyrean (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. 1984 by George Orwell (Blackstone Audio)

10. The Law Student: A Short Story Prequel to The French Illusion (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press