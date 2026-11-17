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Audible best-sellers for the week ending November 13:

Nonfiction

1. Daddy Issues by Sofia Franklyn, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Department of Fate by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Crying on the Kitchen Floor by Trisha Paytas, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler – introduction, narrated by Philip Anthony Mitchell and Matt Chandler (Thomas Nelson)

5. The Law of the Sublime by Robert Greene, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. In the Shadow of Eight by Collin Gosselin, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

7. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

8. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Demon-Haunted World by Carl Sagan, narrated by Cary Elwes and Seth MacFarlane (Brilliance Audio)

10. Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines by Katt Williams, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Exoplanet by Benjamin Percy and Andy Weir, performed by Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, John Leguizamo, Ray Porter, Cherry Jones, Aida Osman, Charlie Plummer, Sufe Bradshaw and Full Cast (Audible Originals)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

3. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans (Recorded Books)

4. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

5. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

7. Split Second by Janet Evanovich, narrated by Lorelei King (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Hannah Fredericksen and Jenny Seedsman (Macmillan Audio)

9. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

10. Bad in Bed by Ali Hazelwood, performed by Brooke Bloomingdale, Teddy Hamilton and full cast (Audible Originals)

By The Associated Press