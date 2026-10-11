Jorge Ruvalcaba has 1 goal, 1 assist to help Red Bulls beat San Diego 4-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Jorge Ruvalcaba had a goal and an assist, Julian Hall, Devin Padelford and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting each added a goal, and the New York Red Bulls beat San Diego FC 4-1 on Saturday night.

Ronald Donkor had two assists for the Red Bulls (10-12-6). Ethan Horvath had three saves.

Ruvalcaba played a cross from the right side to the back post where Hall tapped in the finish from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the 15th minute and New York led the rest of the way.

Cédric Bakambu, a 35-year-old striker who signed with with San Diego on Sept. 3, scored his second career MLS goal in five appearances. CJ dos Santos had eight saves.

San Diego (8-12-8) is winless in six straight.

Hall has 11 goals and five assists this season, his fourth in MLS. The 18-year-old came into the season with four career goal contributions (three goals, one assist).

Padelford headed home a corner kick played in by Cade Cowell in the 20th minute and Ruvalcaba slipped a shot from about a yard off the right end line inside the back post to give RBNY a 3-0 lead in the 27th.

Choupo-Moting capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

The Red Bulls had just 43% possession, but outshot San Diego 26-13, 12-4 on target.

Up next

San Diego: Hosts Houston on Wednesday.

New York: Plays Wednesday at D.C. United.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here