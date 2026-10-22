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Sacramento and Portland meet in conference matchup

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By AP News

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Sacramento for a Western Conference matchup.

Sacramento finished 22-60 overall, 14-38 in Western Conference games and 15-26 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Kings averaged 111.0 points per game last season, 17.6 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from 3-point range.

Portland finished 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 115.5 points per game last season, 48.3 in the paint, 19.2 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Kings: Ben Simmons: out for season (achilles), Dylan Cardwell: out (calf), Malik Monk: out (ankle), Maxime Raynaud: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Chris Youngblood: out (ankle), Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Branden Carlson: out (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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