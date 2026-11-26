Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-3) vs. UCSB Gauchos (6-0)

Thousand Oaks, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and UCSB square off in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Gauchos are 6-0 in non-conference play. UCSB is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Lehigh ranks ninth in the Patriot League shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

UCSB makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Lehigh has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Gauchos. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 10.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 51.3%.

Hank Alvey is shooting 68.5% and averaging 13.0 points for the Mountain Hawks. Edouard Benoit is averaging 11.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press