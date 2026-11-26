Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (6-0)

San Diego; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

LINE: Bruins -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) and No. 6 UCLA meet at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

The Bruins are 6-0 in non-conference play. UCLA has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gaels are 6-1 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 5-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCLA averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 33.9 more points per game (93.9) than UCLA gives up (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Perry is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bruins. Nikola Kusturica is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 55.2%.

Mantas Juzenas is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 20.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Joshua Dent is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press