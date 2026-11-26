Utah State Aggies (6-0) vs. USC Trojans (7-0)

Palm Desert, California; Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 USC takes on Utah State in Palm Desert, California.

The Trojans have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. USC averages 90.9 points while outscoring opponents by 28.6 points per game.

The Aggies are 6-0 in non-conference play. Utah State scores 102.7 points and has outscored opponents by 34.0 points per game.

USC makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Utah State averages 40.4 more points per game (102.7) than USC allows to opponents (62.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Arenas is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Rodney Rice is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Solomon Callaghan averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev is averaging 20.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press