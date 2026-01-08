Los Angeles FC winger Jacob Shaffelburg to have surgery and miss Canada’s January training camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC winger Jacob Shaffelburg will have surgery Friday for a unspecified degenerative condition and will miss Canada’s January training camp.

LA said Thursday it estimates recovery time at eight weeks. It said the operation “is intended to fully resolve the issue and best position Shaffelburg to be ready for the 2026 season.”

The 26-year-old was acquired from Nashville on Dec. 26. He has six goals in 31 international appearances,

Canada plays Guatemala at Los Angeles on Jan. 17. The game is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means most Europe-based players will be missing.

Toronto winger Malik Henry replaced Shaffelburg on Canada’s roster.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer