Padres finalize rookie manager Craig Stammen’s coaching staff with Ruben Niebla returning

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have finalized rookie manager Craig Stammen’s coaching staff for the upcoming season, retaining Ruben Niebla as their pitching coach and hiring Steven Souza Jr. as their hitting coach.

The Padres also announced Wednesday that Randy Knorr will be Stammen’s bench coach.

Niebla was a finalist in the competition to replace Mike Shildt, who resigned after his second 90-win season ended with a wild-card playoff round exit in October. The top job went to Stammen, a former reliever for the Padres and the Washington Nationals who has never managed at any level, but worked for general manager A.J. Preller for the past two seasons.

Niebla still agreed to return to San Diego, where he has earned significant respect and influence in the clubhouse since joining the coaching staff in 2022. Niebla also received the additional title of associate manager.

The 36-year-old Souza has never been on a major league coaching staff. The outfielder’s major league playing career began alongside Stammen with the Nationals in 2014 and ended in 2022. Victor Rodríguez, the Padres’ hitting coach last season, left to take the same job with Houston.

Knorr also worked with Stammen in Washington, where he was the bench coach for managers Davey Johnson and Matt Williams a decade ago.

David Macias will return as the Padres’ first base coach, while Bob Henley will be the Padres’ third base coach after spending the past decade working for the Nationals.

Among the additional returnees from Shildt’s staff are bullpen coach Ben Fritz and infield coach Nick Punto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB