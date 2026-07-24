Marlins to end slide in matchup with the Padres

San Diego Padres (50-53, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (52-51, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: German Marquez (0-0); Marlins: TBD

LINE: Marlins -138, Padres +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the San Diego Padres after losing nine in a row.

Miami has gone 31-20 at home and 52-51 overall. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

San Diego has a 50-53 record overall and a 23-29 record on the road. The Padres have a 26-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 27 doubles, six triples and nine home runs while hitting .332 for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 10 for 29 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 20 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Padres. Ty France is 15 for 39 with four doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .223 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press