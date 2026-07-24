Mets take home losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (43-60, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -155, Mets +126; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to stop their three-game home skid with a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York has a 21-28 record at home and a 43-60 record overall. The Mets have a 24-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 65-38 record overall and a 34-19 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .341 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the majors.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 21 home runs while slugging .539. Tyrone Taylor is 8 for 23 with four home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 68 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 7 for 33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press