CJ Abrams homers, drives in three runs as the Nationals beat the Diamondbacks 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams hit a solo home run and drove in three for the Washington Nationals in a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon.

Abrams was a part of a four-run third inning when he hit an RBI double. Daylen Lile hit a triple to score two more runs. Abrams added his solo shot in the fifth, going 390 feet to right-center field for his 25th home run of the year. He added a single in the seventh for his third hit of the game to finish one short of the cycle.

Starting pitcher Foster Griffin (12-2) threw 108 pitches over 6 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits and finished with three earned runs, walking one and striking out two.

Clayton Beeter picked up his ninth save, throwing six strikes in the final inning.

Gabriel Moreno got the Diamondbacks on the board in the third inning with a two-run single. James McCann added an RBI single for Arizona’s third run.

Mitch Bratt (0-1) pitched five innings for Arizona. He gave up seven hits and walked five while striking out three.

Up next

LHP Kohl Drake (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will pitch for the Diamondbacks on Sunday in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on July 21. RHP Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.60) will start for the Nationals.

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