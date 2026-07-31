Athletics host the Tigers to begin 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (51-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (45-64, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (4-6, 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-10, 6.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -162, Athletics +133; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Detroit Tigers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 45-64 record overall and a 21-33 record at home. The Athletics are fourth in the AL with 133 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Detroit is 51-58 overall and 21-31 on the road. The Tigers have a 22-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz has 15 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Athletics. Tommy White is 13 for 42 with a double over the past 10 games.

Kevin McGonigle has 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 37 RBIs for the Tigers. Dillon Dingler is 13 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hip), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Sterner: 15-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (heel), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (flexor), Will Vest: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press