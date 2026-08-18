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Astros start 3-game series at home against the Angels

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By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (49-76, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (63-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: George Klassen (1-1, 5.52 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (1-3, 6.68 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -168, Angels +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Houston is 63-62 overall and 31-31 at home. The Astros have a 43-26 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 49-76 overall and 20-40 in road games. The Angels have a 20-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Astros hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 36 home runs while slugging .619. Cam Smith is 14 for 38 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 RBIs for the Angels. Jose Siri is 8 for 28 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Mike Burrows: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brice Matthews: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sebastian Rivero: 60-Day IL (hand), Shaun Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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