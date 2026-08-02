Red Sox bring 4-game win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Boston Red Sox (59-51, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Jake Bennett (6-4, 2.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (4-7, 4.95 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -191, Red Sox +158; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will attempt to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 33-22 record in home games and a 69-42 record overall. The Dodgers have a 30-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston is 59-51 overall and 34-22 in road games. The Red Sox have gone 28-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 27 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs while hitting .310 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13 for 38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras ranks second on the Red Sox with 43 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Ceddanne Rafaela is 14 for 43 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (head), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Curtis Mead: 10-Day IL (hand), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Roman Anthony: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (forearm), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press