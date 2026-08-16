Giants and Rockies meet with series tied 1-1

Colorado Rockies (49-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-72, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Gabriel Hughes (0-4, 5.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-0, 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -135, Rockies +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has a 51-72 record overall and a 29-32 record at home. The Giants have a 26-51 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado is 22-42 in road games and 49-74 overall. The Rockies have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has 26 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Giants. Osleivis Basabe is 10 for 38 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 16 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 15 for 43 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .198 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Willy Adames: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (knee), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Hunter Goodman: day-to-day (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press