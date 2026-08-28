Giants face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-64, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (55-79, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Kohl Drake (0-0); Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-0, 3.58 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -129, Giants +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco is 55-79 overall and 32-34 in home games. Giants hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Arizona is 71-64 overall and 31-35 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 50-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eldridge has 16 doubles and 14 home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 10 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Diamondbacks. Tim Tawa is 10 for 35 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: day-to-day (undisclosed), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (back), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (side), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (arm), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press