Dodgers’ roster shuffle brings back Will Smith. Shohei Ohtani’s pitching outlook next

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back starting catcher Will Smith, backup Dalton Rushing and pitcher Justin Wrobleski from the injured list Tuesday, bolstering their bench for the final month of the season.

Smith had been out since June 6 with a neck injury. Rushing was sidelined since Aug. 3 with a right arm injury. Wrobleski had been out because of left forearm inflammation.

“We’ve got a lot of the bases covered,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Now, the guys that essentially play every day need to just perform.”

Meanwhile, the next steps for Shohei Ohtani’s potential return to the mound could come soon.

“I do think that there’s going to be a conversation that needs to be had this week about what the outlook is, and we haven’t had it yet,” Roberts said.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since early July because of continued issues with his left knee and right biceps. At the same time, his offensive production has nosedived, along with much of the starting lineup.

Closer Edwin Díaz pitched a simulated inning Tuesday and likely will throw another live session before going on a rehab assignment.

“He looked good,” Rushing said. “Probably the most refined I think his stuff has been in the last few months here.”

Before getting hurt, Smith batted .249 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 52 games. The three-time All-Star made five rehab starts at Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting .250 with two doubles and one homer.

Smith was in the starting lineup and set to bat fifth in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. He’ll start two of the three games in the series.

Rushing appeared in a career-high 74 games, hitting .253 with 12 homers and 36 RBI before his injury. He’ll be used as a pinch-hitter as he continues progressing from the injury, a role the 25-year-old has rarely been in.

“He’ll be prepared and it is my job to get him repetitions to see how it looks and get him used to coming off the bench,” Roberts said. “I also think he’s a threat. He can hit the ball out of the ballpark. He can take a walk.”

Roberts said he’s hopeful but not totally convinced that Rushing will catch before the postseason begins.

“By that point, we would hope that I’m fully built up to catch. I would assume that’s Plan A right now, and Plan B would be playing the role that I am right now,” Rushing said. “I think that’s what this next week or two is about before I start catching again is build the trust with them that I can do it off the bench and help this team win.”

Wrobleski made one rehab appearance with Oklahoma City, allowing one run and striking out two in 1 1/3 innings. The All-Star left-hander is 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA this season. He’ll now work out of the bullpen.

Infielder Alex Freeland was added to the active roster. To make room, outfielder Alek Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City while catcher Ben Rortvedt was designated for assignment.

Freeland returns for his third stint in LA this season. He played in 72 games, hitting .231 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. In the minors, he had five homers and 26 RBIs in 38 games.

Freeland was in the starting lineup at second base and was set to bat ninth against the Cardinals.

“Good defender, he’s performing fine and I think it was just more familiarity,” Roberts said. “He knows what it’s like to be here. Obviously the season’s not over, so there are things that could happen.”

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By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer