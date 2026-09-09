Dodgers host the Reds on 6-game home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (69-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (6-9, 5.43 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.67 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -300, Reds +235; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Los Angeles has a 46-28 record in home games and an 88-57 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .256, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cincinnati has a 69-76 record overall and a 33-38 record in road games. The Reds have hit 195 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 16 for 36 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Sal Stewart has 25 doubles, 31 home runs and 106 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 17 for 36 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .226 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 5-5, .259 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (finger), Andy Pages: 10-Day IL (hand)

Reds: Mike Toglia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press