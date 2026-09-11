Athletics begin 3-game series with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (69-78, third in the AL West) vs. Athletics (59-88, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (9-11, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (4-13, 6.02 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -172, Athletics +140; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Seattle Mariners on Friday to open a three-game series.

The Athletics are 59-88 overall and 27-45 in home games. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .403.

Seattle has a 69-78 record overall and a 29-43 record on the road. The Mariners have a 42-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Randy Arozarena has 29 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 12 for 38 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Mariners: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mariners: Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press