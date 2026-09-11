Merrill leads Padres against the Giants after 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (78-68, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-85, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Robbie Ray (11-8, 3.39 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony Molina (3-0, 2.79 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -146, Giants +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants after Jackson Merrill had four hits on Wednesday in a 9-2 win over the Nationals.

San Francisco has gone 36-36 at home and 62-85 overall. The Giants are 32-61 in games when they have given up a home run.

San Diego has a 32-39 record in road games and a 78-68 record overall. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .315.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Padres are up 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 36 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 92 RBIs for the Giants. Christian Koss is 11 for 34 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Merrill has 23 doubles, four triples and 24 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press