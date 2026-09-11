Angels visit the Nationals to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (56-90, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (67-81, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 4.96 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Nationals: Cade Cavalli (12-5, 3.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 185 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -156, Angels +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

Washington is 67-81 overall and 33-40 in home games. Nationals hitters have a collective .428 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Los Angeles has gone 26-46 on the road and 56-90 overall. The Angels have a 35-15 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 29 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs while hitting .266 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 8 for 25 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto has 25 home runs, 55 walks and 72 RBIs while hitting .244 for the Angels. Wade Meckler is 12 for 34 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Angels: 4-6, .257 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (chest), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), Connelly Early: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press