Ray gets 100th career win as Padres hold off Giants 7-5 to maintain wild-card edge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Giants pitcher Robbie Ray threw five innings for his 100th career victory and the San Diego Padres extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-5 decision over San Francisco on Friday night.

Mason Miller struck out Bryce Eldridge looking with the bases loaded to end the game. Miller earned his 35th save as San Diego maintained a half-game lead over Arizona for the final NL wild-card spot. The Diamondbacks routed Texas 9-1.

San Francisco dealt the 34-year-old Ray (12-8) to San Diego for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline Aug. 3. On Friday, the left-hander gave up five runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked four and improved to 100-89 in his 13-season career.

The Giants had won their previous three games. They remained the only team in the majors without a four-game winning streak this season.

Ray carried a 7-1 lead into the fifth, but a double by Andrew Knizner and two walks loaded the bases with no outs. Rafael Devers then took Ray deep to right for a grand slam. It was Devers’ 36th homer this season and his ninth career slam.

Jackson Merrill had three of San Diego’s 12 hits. His leadoff double in the second inning began a two-run rally. Merrill singled and scored as part of the Padres’ five-run third. He had four hits – including two homers and a triple – in San Diego’s 9-2 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Giants starter Anthony Molina (3-1) gave up seven runs on nine hits in three innings. Molina allowed five doubles, including two by Freddy Fermin, and Dustin Harris’ RBI triple.

Eldridge had two hits and extended his on-base streak to 19 games.

Up next

San Diego RHP Michael King (10-9, 3.00 ERA) was set to face San Francisco LHP Cesar Perdomo (0-0, 0.90) on Saturday.

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By STEVE KRONER

Associated Press