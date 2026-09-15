Padres take 8-game win streak into game against the Rockies

San Diego Padres (82-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-95, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0)

LINE: Padres -203, Rockies +164; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep an eight-game win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 30-42 in home games and 55-95 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has a 36-39 record in road games and an 82-68 record overall. The Padres are 28-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Padres have a 9-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake McCarthy has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 15 home runs and 80 RBIs for the Rockies. Adael Amador is 11 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .289 batting average, and has 29 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 77 RBIs. Ty France is 15 for 38 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .258 batting average, 8.04 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Padres: 9-1, .275 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (foot), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (neck), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press