Nick Martinez gets 15th win as Rays beat Athletics 4-3 for 5th straight victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Martinez worked five efficient innings for his 15th win, Jonny DeLuca was 2 for 4 with an RBI double, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Athletics 4-3 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

The Rays (92-59) extended their lead in the AL East to 4 1/2 games over the Yankees. Tampa Bay secured a postseason berth last week, the first team in the majors to do so.

Martinez (15-4) struck out three and allowed five hits, throwing just 72 pitches. He is two victories shy of AL wins leader Sonny Gray of Boston.

Kevin Kelly threw two innings and fanned four, Cam Booser tossed a scoreless eighth, and Cole Sulser worked the ninth for his third save.

The Rays went ahead 2-0 in the first inning on run-scoring doubles by DeLuca and Chandler Simpson.

Nick Fortes and Ryan Vilade each drove in a run in the second.

Tommy White homered for the A’s leading off the third, a 347-footer to the left-field corner. Henry Bolte also went deep in the third, his 11th.

Shea Langeliers hit an RBI single in the sixth, extending his career-best hitting streak to 12 games.

Brady Basso (1-3) went 2 2/3 innings for the A’s, surrendering four runs on seven hits. White finished with three hits.

Up next

LHP Jeffrey Springs (4-13, 5.93 ERA) starts for the Athletics on Thursday as they try to avoid a three-game sweep. RHP Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.81) will pitch for the Rays.

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