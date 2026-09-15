Rays host the Athletics, look to continue home win streak

Athletics (61-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (90-59, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-11, 6.53 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Rays: Griffin Jax (7-10, 3.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -230, Athletics +185; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Athletics trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 50-25 record in home games and a 90-59 record overall. The Rays have gone 66-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics have a 61-89 record overall and a 32-43 record on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Junior Caminero has 22 doubles, a triple and 40 home runs while hitting .279 for the Rays. Richie Palacios is 10 for 31 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has a .267 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 21 doubles and eight home runs. Max Muncy is 11 for 34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .234 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (groin), Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (hip), Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ben Williamson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press