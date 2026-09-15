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Angels bring 1-0 series lead over Mariners into game 2

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By AP News

Seattle Mariners (70-81, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-93, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-9, 3.72 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 187 strikeouts); Angels: Ryan Johnson (4-8, 5.12 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -171, Angels +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has gone 31-44 in home games and 57-93 overall. The Angels are 16-29 in games decided by one run.

Seattle is 30-46 on the road and 70-81 overall. The Mariners have a 34-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto leads the Angels with 26 home runs while slugging .444. Mike Trout is 11 for 35 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena leads the Mariners with a .278 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 75 RBIs. Josh Naylor is 13 for 40 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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