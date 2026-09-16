Mariners head into matchup against the Angels on losing streak

Seattle Mariners (70-82, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-93, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (9-11, 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -140, Angels +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners enter the matchup with the Los Angeles Angels after losing three straight games.

Los Angeles has gone 32-44 in home games and 58-93 overall. The Angels are 22-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle is 70-82 overall and 30-47 in road games. The Mariners have hit 175 total home runs to rank sixth in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 29 doubles, five triples and 26 home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 10 for 34 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 30 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Mariners. Dominic Canzone is 12 for 43 with two doubles, two triples and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press