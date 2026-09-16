Rays host the Athletics, look to continue home win streak

Athletics (61-90, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (91-59, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Brady Basso (1-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Rays: Nick Martinez (14-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -194, Athletics +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Athletics trying to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay is 91-59 overall and 51-25 in home games. Rays hitters are batting a collective .260, the highest team batting average in the AL.

The Athletics are 61-90 overall and 32-44 on the road. The Athletics have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .402.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Rays are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Simpson has a .308 batting average to lead the Rays, and has 15 doubles and six triples. Victor Mesa Jr. is 15 for 34 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil has 21 doubles and eight home runs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 11 for 34 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .270 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .210 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ben Williamson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Melton: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (hip), Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Manuel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press