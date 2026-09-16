Carrigg leads Rockies against the Padres after 4-hit performance

San Diego Padres (82-69, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (56-95, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rockies: Mason Adams (0-0, 3.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -172, Rockies +140; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres after Cole Carrigg’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Colorado is 31-42 at home and 56-95 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .419 slugging percentage to rank fourth in MLB.

San Diego is 82-69 overall and 36-40 on the road. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Padres are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 59 extra base hits (19 doubles, two triples and 38 home runs). Carrigg is 12 for 40 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado ranks third on the Padres with 50 extra base hits (22 doubles and 28 home runs). Fernando Tatis Jr. is 15 for 40 with a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .272 batting average, 7.82 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 8-2, .287 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (foot), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press