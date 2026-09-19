Padres host the Marlins on 5-game home win streak

Miami Marlins (76-78, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (85-69, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (7-11, 3.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 155 strikeouts); Padres: Casey Mize (6-9, 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -156, Marlins +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Miami Marlins.

San Diego has an 85-69 record overall and a 47-29 record at home. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Miami has a 76-78 record overall and a 31-45 record on the road. Marlins hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Padres are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 30 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 62 walks and 79 RBIs. Jackson Merrill is 19 for 43 with four home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 32 doubles, nine triples, 10 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 7 for 29 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .329 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .276 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (arm), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (lumbar stress), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), William Kempner: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press