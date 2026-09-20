Padres try to keep home win streak alive, host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (76-79, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (86-69, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-10, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -155, Marlins +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Miami Marlins aiming to continue a six-game home winning streak.

San Diego is 86-69 overall and 48-29 at home. The Padres are 61-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 31-46 record on the road and a 76-79 record overall. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .250, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with a .285 batting average, and has 30 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 62 walks and 80 RBIs. Jackson Merrill is 20 for 44 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heriberto Hernandez leads the Marlins with 24 home runs while slugging .447. Jakob Marsee is 17 for 37 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 9-1, .332 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .282 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Xavier Edwards: day-to-day (thumb), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (arm), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (lumbar stress), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), William Kempner: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press