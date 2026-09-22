Giants face the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (73-84, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-92, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Taj Bradley (11-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 199 strikeouts); Giants: Anthony Molina (3-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins -135, Giants +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 37-39 record at home and a 65-92 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

Minnesota has a 73-84 record overall and a 33-46 record in road games. The Twins have a 50-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Gilbert has 14 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 7 for 23 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kody Clemens leads the Twins with 55 extra base hits (22 doubles, seven triples and 26 home runs). Josh Bell is 12 for 40 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blade Tidwell: day-to-day (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 10-Day IL (groin), Bryce Eldridge: 7-Day IL (head), Reiver Sanmartin: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Nate Furman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (finger), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kaelen Culpepper: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Paredes: 60-Day IL (oblique), Cole Sands: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press