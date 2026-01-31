Skip to main content
Bey, Queen Williamson leads the Pelicans past the Grizzlies, 114-106

By AP News
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saddiq Bey and Derik Queen each had 22 points, Zion Williamson added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 114-106 on Friday night.

Williamson had his fourth consecutive game with 20-plus points. Herb Jones added 16 points to help the Pelicans improve to 13-37.

Cam Spencer and Jaren Jackson, Jr. each had 16 points for Memphis. Cedric Coward added 13 and Jock Landale had 12. The Grizzlies are 18-28.

Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was inactive for the fourth consecutive game because of a sprained left elbow. Morant, who last played Jan. 21 against Atlanta, has missed 25 games this season.

New Orleans outscored Memphis 35-15 in the third quarter to take a 93-76 lead.

The Pelicans made five 3-pointers in the third quarter, including three from Jose Alvarado. New Orleans was just as stout on the defensive end, holding the Grizzlies to its second-lowest scoring quarter of the season.

Grizzlies: Host Minnesota on Saturday night

Pelicans: At Philadelphia on Saturday night

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By DAVID FOLSE II
Associated Press

