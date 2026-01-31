Bane leads Magic’s rally in fourth quarter to beat Raptors 130-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 16 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter to help the Orlando Magic overcome a 13-point deficit and beat the Toronto Raptors 130-120 on Friday night.

Paolo Banchero added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Orlando. Wendell Carter Jr. had 23 points and seven rebounds and Anthony Black had 25 points and six assists in the Magic’s second straight win after four straight losses.

Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for the Raptors, who led by as many as 14 points late in the third quarter and were seeking their fifth straight road win. Scottie Barnes finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Ingram and Barnes did most of the scoring on a 19-8 run that closed out the third quarter with the Raptors leading 99-86.

Bane made three straight jumpers, including a couple of 3-pointers, in a fourth-quarter burst that helped the Magic pull away from a 104-104 tie.

All five of Toronto’s starters scored in double figures and Ja’Kobe Walter came off the bench to score 13 points.

Orlando shot 17 for 34 from 3-point range and were 6 of 9 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto shot 51.2% overall, but made only five of 18 shots in the fourth period and was only 7 of 28 from long range.

Up next

Raptors: Play at home against Utah on Sunday.

Magic: Play at San Antonio on Sunday.

