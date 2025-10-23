Skip to main content
Orlando faces conference rival Atlanta

By AP News

Atlanta Hawks (0-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (1-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts Atlanta in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Orlando went 41-41 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Atlanta finished 40-42 overall, 10-6 in Southeast Division play and 19-23 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 118.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.3 last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

Hawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

