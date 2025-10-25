Orlando and Chicago square off for conference showdown

Chicago Bulls (1-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (1-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -5.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago takes on Orlando for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 105.5 last season.

Chicago went 39-43 overall and 28-24 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls shot 47.0% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee).

Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

