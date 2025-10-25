Miami takes on conference rival New York

New York Knicks (2-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Miami and New York will play on Sunday.

Miami went 37-45 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 19-22 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Heat averaged 110.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.0 last season.

New York went 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Knicks averaged 115.8 points per game last season, 16.5 from the free-throw line and 37.8 from deep.

INJURIES: Heat: Kasparas Jakucionis: day to day (groin), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press