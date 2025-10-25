Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Dallas and Toronto square off for non-conference matchup

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Toronto Raptors (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-2, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in out-of-conference action.

Dallas finished 39-43 overall last season while going 22-18 at home. The Mavericks averaged 25.2 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

Toronto went 30-52 overall with a 12-29 record on the road last season. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.