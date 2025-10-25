Dallas and Toronto square off for non-conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-2, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Toronto Raptors in out-of-conference action.

Dallas finished 39-43 overall last season while going 22-18 at home. The Mavericks averaged 25.2 assists per game on 42.0 made field goals last season.

Toronto went 30-52 overall with a 12-29 record on the road last season. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Daniel Gafford: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press