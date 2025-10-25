Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Grizzlies play the Pacers in non-conference action

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Indiana Pacers (0-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Indiana meet in non-conference action.

Memphis went 48-34 overall with a 26-15 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies averaged 28.4 assists per game on 44.8 made field goals last season.

Indiana went 50-32 overall a season ago while going 21-20 on the road. The Pacers averaged 8.5 steals, 5.5 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (heel).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (hamstring), Andrew Nembhard: out (shoulder), Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Johnny Furphy: day to day (foot), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.