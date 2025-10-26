Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Philadelphia plays Orlando in conference showdown

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Orlando Magic (1-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando faces Philadelphia for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall, 15-37 in Eastern Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 23.2 assists per game on 39.7 made field goals last season.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game last season, 17.9 from the free-throw line and 33.6 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.