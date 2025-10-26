Skip to main content
Washington plays Charlotte in conference showdown

By AP News

Charlotte Hornets (1-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -1.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Charlotte will play on Sunday.

Washington finished 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point distance last season.

Charlotte went 19-63 overall and 1-15 in Southeast Division play during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.2 last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (thumb).

Hornets: Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

