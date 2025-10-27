Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Spurs face the Raptors on 3-game win streak

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Toronto Raptors (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-0, first in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -4.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall with a 20-21 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 116.7 points per game and shoot 47.4% from the field last season.

Toronto went 30-52 overall a season ago while going 12-29 on the road. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 35.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (heel), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (wrist), Lindy Waters III: day to day (eye).

Raptors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.