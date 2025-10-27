Skip to main content
Detroit faces conference foe Cleveland

By AP News

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -2.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits Detroit for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Detroit finished 44-38 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Pistons gave up 113.6 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 12-4 in Central Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 8.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: day to day (knee), Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Darius Garland: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

