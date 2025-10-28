Skip to main content
Phoenix faces Memphis, aims to break 3-game skid

By AP News

Memphis Grizzlies (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to end its three-game skid when the Suns play Memphis.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference action last season. The Suns shot 47.8% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range last season.

Memphis finished 48-34 overall and 27-24 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 116.9 points per game and shoot 45.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Dillon Brooks: out (groin).

Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

