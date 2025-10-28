Skip to main content
Toronto faces Houston, looks to halt 3-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Rockets (1-2, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (1-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup against Houston after losing three straight games.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall last season while going 18-23 at home. The Raptors averaged 110.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

Houston went 52-30 overall with a 23-18 record on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game last season, 51.5 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 17.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

