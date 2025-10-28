Skip to main content
Cavaliers face the Celtics, aim for 4th straight win

By AP News

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (1-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

Boston went 61-21 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Celtics shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Cleveland went 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 121.9 points per game last season, 51.3 in the paint, 18.9 off of turnovers and 14.9 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hip), Darius Garland: out (toe), Lonzo Ball: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

