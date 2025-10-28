Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Maxey leads Philadelphia against Washington after 43-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Philadelphia 76ers (3-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Washington Wizards after Tyrese Maxey scored 43 points in the 76ers’ 136-124 win over the Orlando Magic.

Washington went 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 120.4 last season.

Philadelphia went 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 9.2 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (thumb), Tre Johnson: day to day (back).

76ers: Paul George: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Dominick Barlow: out (elbow), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.